Deputies identify 38-year-old man killed in Marion Co. hit-and-run; suspect sought

BROOKS, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Brooks area.
Emergency crews responded to the 4800 block of Brooklake Road Northeast at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
A man was found unconscious in the roadway.
Scottie Parker, 38, from the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An anonymous caller reported seeing a white 2000s Chevy Camaro leave the scene after hitting the man.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency number at 503-588-5032.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.