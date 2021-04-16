WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting near Hillsboro Friday morning.
At about 5:45 a.m., deputies were called out to the 4500 block of Southwest Minter Bridge Road on the report of a shooting between two vehicles.
Deputies have spoken with the driver of the vehicle that was hit. No injuries were reported.
The suspect driver was driving a blue 2002 Dodge Caravan with Oregon license plate YMU881. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was located on the south side of Cornelius.
The sheriff's office said the suspect, identified as Wilfredo Peraza-Domenech, 50, remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.
An active search is underway.
The sheriff's office said Fern Hill Elementary, Neil Armstrong Middle School and Swallowtail School are in lockout during the search.
The Forest Grove School District told FOX 12 all Fern Hill students will remain home Friday and participate in comprehensive distance learning. No students are at Neil Armstrong Middle School due to a day off from school for them.
Peraza-Domenech is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and possibly has a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and white t-shirt.
Anyone who sees Peraza-Domenech should call 911 immediately.
