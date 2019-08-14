ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office has identified the man and woman who were found dead in the Mount Hood National Forest near Estacada.
At around 9:45 a.m. Monday, deputies and U.S. Forest Service officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from someone who discovered two bodies.
The sheriff's office said the bodies of Stacy Jean Rickerd, 42, and Jeremy David Merchant, 43, both of Estacada, were found in the area of a shooting pit off 4615 Road and the 130 Spur.
Investigators initially called the deaths "suspicious."
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined that both died of homicidal violence.
No arrests have been made, and the sheriff's office said they have no suspect information to provide at this time.
The sheriff's office said a dog named Talladega was also located at the scene. Talladega was safely captured and taken to Clackamas County Dog Services before being placed in the care of family members of the deceased.
No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference CCSO case number 19-018794.
