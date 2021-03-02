CASTLE ROCK, WA (KPTV) - Deputies have identified a 63-year-old man who was shot and killed in his home near Castle Rock.
Cowlitz County deputies responded to the 100 block of Porcupine Lane at 2:02 p.m. Saturday. Randall N. Smith was found at the scene with gunshot wounds to his chest and back. He was pronounced dead.
Few details were released about the case until Tuesday. On Tuesday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, 21-year-old Duane Allen Black, was arrested on the charge of first-degree murder.
Detectives interviewed Black’s fiancé, who said she and Black lived with Smith at the home on Porcupine Lane. The woman told investigators she had been in an argument with Smith, when Black instructed her to take their toddler into the bedroom and lock the door.
The woman said she saw Black through the bedroom window walking back to the house with a rifle, and he said, “I’m gonna get him,” according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
After hearing gunshots, the woman told investigators Black instructed her to take their toddler and get into their vehicle, while seeing Black place a rifle in the backseat of the car. Black was dropped off in Kelso, where he was later found by deputies and arrested.
Detectives interviewed Black and booked him into the Cowlitz County Jail on the charge of first-degree murder.
No further details were released by the sheriff’s office Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.