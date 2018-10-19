MOUNT ST. HELENS (KPTV) - Deputies identified the man who died on Mount St. Helens Friday morning.
Deputies said they received a report of an injured hiker on Mount St. Helens Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m.
The initial investigation stated that a hiker slipped, fell, and injured his head while hiking near boulder fields on the mountain, according to deputies.
Deputies said the hiker was reported unconscious and CPR was in progress as they were arriving to the scene.
A Life Flight was dispatched but was unable to reach the hiker, as a result, a medic from the Life Flight made their way to the hiker, but they were unable to resuscitate him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.
The hiker, identified as Jason L. Douthit, 44, of Portland, had been hiking in a group on Thursday.
Deputies said according to witnesses Douthit suffered a sudden "medical event" which caused him to collapse.
It doesn’t appear that the fall cause his death, according to deputies.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
