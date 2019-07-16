Deputies identify Milwaukie man who died in two-vehicle crash; woman, three teens injured

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the 65-year-old Milwaukie man who died in a two-vehicle crash near West Linn last week.
Emergency crews responded to Southwest Stafford Road and Newland Road the afternoon of July 12.
Investigators said Gregory Edwin Frogner was driving a 2006 Ram truck on Stafford Road when he was hit by the driver of a 2015 Mercedes.
The 17-year-old driver of the Mercedes was heading north on Newland Road. Deputies said Newland Road has a posted stop sign at that intersection.
Frogner died in the crash. His passenger, a 43-year-old woman from Oregon City, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said the 17-year-old boy driving the Mercedes and two other 17-year-old passengers in the car were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
