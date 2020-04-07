BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the pilot who died in a plane crash near a private grass airstrip in north Clark County.
Investigators said Quin T. Banta, 58, was found in a Kolb Firestar 2 Ultralight aircraft powered by a single two-stroke 52-horsepower engine. Investigators said it was kit-built, manufactured by Kolb in 2013 and owned by Banta since October 2018.
The plane was several hundred yards from the Daybreak Airport on Northeast JA Moore Road in the Battle Ground-La Center area.
Banta was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness reporting seeing the plane crash around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
Investigators said Banta took off from Grove Field in Camas earlier in the day, but it is not known what caused the crash. Witnesses said it did not appear Banta’s plane was in the process of landing or taking off when the crash occurred.
Clark County deputies said Banta had an FAA student pilot certificate.
Deputies said Banta is not related to a man with the same last name who died in Battle Ground on Monday, and the two cases are not connected.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
