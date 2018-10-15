KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement have identified a Boy Scout who died after falling from a steep embankment in southern Oregon earlier this month.
Klamath County deputies say 16-year-old Nolan Henderson and another boy fell from a peak near Middle Rosary Lake, a remote area east of the Willamette Ski Area.
Authorities report the pair were on a Boy Scout camping trip.
Henderson died and the other boy was injured, according to deputies.
An Army National Guard helicopter lifted the other boy to safety. The remaining scouts hiked out from the lake.
Scott Impecoven with Boy Scouts of America confirms the boy who was hurt is expected to make a full recovery.
"Our Scouting family is going through a pailful time ... we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family, and we will support them in any way that we can," Impecoven said in a statement Monday.
