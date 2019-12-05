MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the third person who was killed in a crash involving a pickup and a passenger van carrying Christmas tree workers in the Salem area.
The crash occurred at 7:23 p.m. Nov. 29 on Cordon Road Northeast near Sunnyview Road Northeast.
Investigators said the driver of an eastbound Chevy passenger van made a left turn in front of a westbound Ford F-250, resulting in a T-bone crash.
Deputies said the van was transporting a group of Christmas tree workers from Guatemala. Between the two vehicles, there were 14 people involved in the crash ranging in age from 14 to 64 years old.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies identified two of those people this week as Andres Alonzo-Canil, 41, and Miguel Alonzo-Lucas, 39.
On Thursday, deputies identified the third person who died as 18-year-old Diego Lucas Felipe.
Three other passengers in the van were hospitalized, including one who sustained critical injuries.
Deputies said the 35-year-old man driving the van and the 18-year-old driving the pickup have been cooperative with the investigation.
The crash remains under investigation and the results will be forwarded to and reviewed by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
