MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office has identified the three people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened near St. Paul.
At around 3:18 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the report of a crash on McKay Road Northeast, just east of Highway 219.
The sheriff's office said a passerby came upon the crash after it happened and called 911.
Investigators believe that Jorge Valdez-Espinoza, 26, of Newberg, was driving his Chevy truck west on McKay Road at a high rate of speed when he collided with an eastbound box van.
Valdez-Espinoza and a passenger in his vehicle, identified as Leonel Sanchez-Jaimes, 21, of Salem, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the box van, identified as Joseph Ensign-Lewis, 33, of Portland, was also killed in the crash.
McKay Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
