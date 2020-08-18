VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Deputies have identified a Vancouver man found dead in a ravine in Clackamas County last week.
James Rafferty, 34, died from injuries sustained during a fall into the ravine, according to the medical examiner’s office, who has ruled the death an accident.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 13 that a 911 caller had reported her adult son as missing. Rafferty was reportedly last seen on Tuesday near the Kaiser Sunnyside campus. The family told dispatchers that they were searching a ravine near Southeast 97th and Southeast Sunnybrook Boulevard, where the man was last seen.
The body was recovered by Clackamas Fire District #1. According to the sheriff's office, a family member said the man was beloved and that they appreciate the outpouring of support from friends and family.
