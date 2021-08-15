MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims in an early morning stabbing that happened in rural Marion County on Friday.
Deputies were called out to a stabbing at a home in the area of Hazelgreen Road Northeast and Howell Prairie Road Northeast at about 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found Travis Richard Juetten, 26, dead at the scene. His wife, Jamilyn Rebekah Juetten, 24, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
The sheriff’s office said their family has been notified.
The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office released no additional details. Anyone who has information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-991-2145. People can submit an anonymous tip, Text TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.
