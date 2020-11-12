GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A woman died in a single-car crash in rural Multnomah County on Sunday afternoon.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released information about the crash Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to the 35000 block of Southeast Dodge Park Boulevard east of Gresham at 12:46 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies said the driver was thrown from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was identified Thursday as 46-year-old Jennifer Brenner.
Due to the severity of the crash, the East County Vehicular Crimes Team was called out to conduct an investigation.
Investigators said Thursday that Brenner was driving on Dodge Park Boulevard when her car left the roadway for unknown reasons and collided with a tree. The car eventually came to a stop down an embankment.
The investigation is continuing, according to deputies, and no further information was released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
