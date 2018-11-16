CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A driver who was killed in a crash in Clark County was identified Friday as 36-year-old Andy W. Kubbe of Woodland.
Emergency crews responded to the crash, located in the 18800 block of Northeast 174th Street, just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, evidence indicates that Kubbe was driving a 1993 Ford Ranger pickup when he veered off the south side of the road, smashed through a fence and then crashed into a tree.
Kubbe was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said the exact cause of the crash is under investigation.
