HOCKINSON, WA (KPTV) – A 20-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night after deputies say he crashed his car into another, causing the impacted car to roll.
Shortly after 10 p.m., deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and members of Clack County Fire District 3 responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 17200 block of Northeast 159th Street. When they arrived at the scene, CCSO said emergency personnel found both drivers. The driver of a silver 2009 Chevrolet HHR did not appear to be suffering serious injuries and was found walking around at the scene. However, the driver of the second car, a 1995 Toyota Camry, was inside the vehicle, which was on its top in the roadway. CCSO said the driver of the Camry was unresponsive and was extricated by EMS personnel. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
An investigation of the crash with scene evidence and positioning of the vehicles found that the Camry had turned right onto NE 159th Street from NE 172nd Avenue. The HHR was traveling east on NE 159th Street and rear ended the Camry at significant speed, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash caused both vehicle off the road and made the Camry roll onto its top, coming to a rest in the middle of the street. The driver of the HHR, identified as Jaxon L. Jondahl of Battle Ground, was arrested at the hospital and booked into the Clark County Jail on one count of vehicular assault due to the extent of the victim’s injuries. CCSO said additional misdemeanor charges were referred and the proximate cause of the crash appeared to be excessive speed and impairment of Jondahl behind the wheel. The crash investigation is ongoing.
The extent of injuries to the victim driver, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas A.W. Crown of Hockinson, was not released. His condition as of Monday morning was not known.
(0) comments
