WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 39-year-old Garden Home man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he crashed into three vehicles.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a driver, identified as Noe Garnica, was booked into the county jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol and controlled substances), reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.
Deputies responded at 2:09 a.m. to a reported multi-vehicle crash in the 6900 block of Southwest Alden Street.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned Garnica was behind the wheel of an SUV when he lost control, crashing into two vehicles that were parked in a driveway.
Deputies said Garnica then reversed into another parked vehicle and a tree. The SUV then came to a stop.
No one was injured in the crashes.
Residents of the area told deputies they believed Garnica was impaired. WCSO said deputies determined Garnica was impaired by a combination of alcohol and controlled substances.
After his arrest, Garnica posted bail and was released from jail.
In light of the crashes, WCSO is reminding the public that driving under the influence of intoxicants is a 100 percent preventable crime.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
