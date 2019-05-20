Deputies in standoff with armed man barricaded in Sheridan home

SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) – A man who is armed with knives is in a standoff with deputies after another person was assisted out of a Sheridan residence Monday morning.
Deputies responded to the 700 block of Northwest Evans Street after the situation began around 5 a.m.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is known to law enforcement and told FOX 12 that he is armed with knives.
Oregon State Police’s tactical team was requested to respond to the scene.
A male family member of the suspect was able to exit the home with the assistance of deputies.
The suspect is being told to surrender peacefully but had not complied as of 9:40 a.m.
Deputies evacuated the homes adjacent to the scene and shelter in place has been applied to residences in a quarter mile radius.
The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public and there is a detour in place around the scene.
