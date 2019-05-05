Deputies in standoff with possibly armed suspect in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Washington County deputies say they are in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect in Aloha.
The incident started Sunday afternoon at an apartment near Southwest 178th Avenue and Southwest Shaw Street, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect may be armed and is wanted for a crime that occurred on Sunday as well as a previous one.
The SWAT team is on scene.
People are advised to avoid the area.
