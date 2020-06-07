Deputies injured by explosive device during Saturday's protest in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Authorities are investigating an explosive device that injured two Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies Saturday.
Investigators say the device was thrown over the fence on the 3rd Avenue side of the Multnomah County Justice Center Saturday and landed in front of the deputies.
The deputies reportedly suffered concussion injuries due to the explosion, Portland Fire & Rescue said.
Authorities say the “improvised explosive device” similar to a M1000 firework. This type of explosive nicknamed a “quarter stick” is extremely dangerous because it is similar to a stick of dynamite. They are often poorly made and by non-professionals and very unstable.
Witnesses say the explosion was at least twice as loud than the largest mortar style fireworks they had heard earlier in the week.
The investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information is asked to call 503-823-INFO (4636) where they can leave an anonymous tip.
