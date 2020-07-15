Deputies investigate after early morning explosion inside apartment garage in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an explosion inside a garage at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters and deputies responded to the Willow Springs Apartments in the 3200 block of Southwest Doyle Place just before 5 a.m. and reported severe damage to the garage door of a detached garage due to an explosion inside.
Firefighters cleared the scene, as it was unknown if there were additional explosive devices, and the Portland Police Bureau's Explosive Disposal Unit and a sheriff’s office explosive detective responded to investigate.
Later, a search warrant was served at the garage so authorities could remove hazardous materials from inside. Authorities seized multiple items from the garage that they said are hazardous and will need to be disposed of immediately.
Several other items in the garage were secured as evidence. The sheriff’s office says there is no danger to the community related to the explosion. No arrests have been made and detectives continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.