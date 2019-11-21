Deputies investigate after fireball seen falling from sky in Polk County

Image provided by the Polk Co. Sheriff's Office.

DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fireball was seen falling to the earth in the southwest area of Polk County Thursday evening.

The sheriff’s office says the fireball was first reported as a plane crash.

Photos show fireball falling from sky in Polk County

1 of 3

Deputies are working to figure out where the fireball might have landed and have a Life Flight helicopter flying over the area to investigate the wreckage. 

No additional information was immediately clear, including possible injuries or damage.

App users: Link to additional photos

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.