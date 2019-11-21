DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fireball was seen falling to the earth in the southwest area of Polk County Thursday evening.
The sheriff’s office says the fireball was first reported as a plane crash.
Deputies are working to figure out where the fireball might have landed and have a Life Flight helicopter flying over the area to investigate the wreckage.
No additional information was immediately clear, including possible injuries or damage.
App users: Link to additional photos
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.