CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person, or people, responsible for mutilating several cats near Vancouver.
Authorities said many more felines have been reported missing.
Dozens of missing cat flyers hang off light posts and mailboxes from Hazel Dell to Covington.
Jen Gregson’s 8-year-old brown Tabby, Bentley, has been gone since Friday.
“He was there when my son was born,” Gregson said. “Literally would lay in his bassinet with his paw on my son’s leg.”
Since the cat was last seen sunning himself in the family’s front lawn, Gregson’s gone door-to-door talking to neighbors. That’s how she learned of a disturbing trend.
“They have been finding several cats in the Covington area, that they best way to describe it is they’ve been mutilated," she said.
The CCSO confirms it is investigating multiple cases of cat mutilation reported within the last 4 to 6 weeks but did not have an exact count.
Gregson told FOX 12, a few were found near Covington Middle School.
“A woman says she found a cat’s head on a post,” Gregson said.
According to her, the body was missing but the cat’s extremities had been cut off and placed nearby.
“It’s absolutely terrible and people are like, ‘oh, it could’ve been coyotes.’ Coyotes wouldn’t put that [there]," she exclaimed.
Authorities confirm these incidents are definitely human caused. Animal control is investigating.
“I’m not sure if it’s a prank,” Gregson said. “If it is, it’s a really sick, sick joke.”
She says she is praying her cat has not been targeted and that authorities find the person or people responsible.
“I couldn’t go to sleep at night if I was doing something like that to animals," she said.
Deputies said they don’t have a suspect description yet. They said they’ll be increasing patrols nearby and ask anyone with information on these crimes to call the Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
