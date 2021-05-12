BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash early Wednesday morning closed most lanes of Tualatin Valley Highway for several hours as deputies investigated.
A crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian was reported at 2:39 a.m. on SW TV Hwy at SW 187th Avenue. Deputies responded to the scene and said the crash was deadly. The number of victims is not known.
Both directions of SW TV Hwy were closed between SW 185th Avenue and SW 192nd Avenue. The right eastbound lane was reopened around 5 a.m. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said lane closures were expected to last for several hours.
The scene was cleared just after 7 a.m., with all lanes back open.
No additional details about the crash have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.