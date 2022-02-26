Deputies investigate 'suspicious' death after rollover crash in east Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A death is being investigated as suspicious after a crash in east Salem on Friday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Vernon Street Northeast near Herrin Road Northeast in a residential area in east Salem. When they arrived, they found a car on its top. The one person inside had “suspicious” injuries and was pronounced dead.

The multi-agency CRASH team was called in to investigate with detectives. They are asking anyone with more information to call (503) 540-8079 or submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined, but deputies are treating it as a suspicious death.