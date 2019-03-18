COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Deputies in Cowlitz County are investigating after they say they found a person dead in their home just north of Ryderwood on State Route 506 Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office says it considers the death suspicious in nature.
Deputies responded just after 7:20 a.m. to the report of a person down and later obtained a search warrant for the home.
The sheriff’s office Monday evening said the scene is being processed by the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team.
Identity of the person and cause and manner of death will be released pending further investigation by the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office.
Detectives ask anyone with additional information to call the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
