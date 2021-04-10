WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person injured in Cornelius on Saturday.
Deputies responded to a reported stabbing in the 2800 block of South Alpine Street just after 1:00 p.m. When they arrived, a man was found injured and was life-flighted to the hospital.
WCSO said one arrest has been made.
This is a developing story.
