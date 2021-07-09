CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in Clark County, after a man was shot and killed at a home in unincorporated Battle Ground Thursday night.
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded a residence in the area of Northeast 176th Avenue and Northeast 202nd Street around 9:46 p.m. following a 911 call about a welfare check on an “unwanted person.” The sheriff’s office said there was an incident between the unwanted person and the homeowner, which escalated into a shooting. The unwanted person, identified as a man, was shot and killed by the homeowner, the sheriff's office said.
The shooting is under investigation. The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of the unwanted person or the homeowner but said there is no danger to the public and no outstanding suspects.
