LEWIS COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Lewis County deputies are investigating after human remains were found in the south Chehalis area on Sunday.
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 10 a.m. from an individual who said they had found human remains while looking for recyclable refuse in the area of the 1900 block of Centralia Alpha Road.
Deputies, along with the Lewis County Coroner's office, are continuing to investigate the cause and manner of death, as well as trying to identify the deceased.
No other information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information relating to the remains should contact the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at (360) 748-9286, or Lewis County Communications at (360) 740-1105.
