SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Salem Thursday evening, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded at 6:34 p.m. on News Year’s Eve to the 4100 block of Brooklake Road Northeast after a pedestrian was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.
At the scene, deputies and emergency personnel found a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies interviewed witnesses of the crash and were assisted by Oregon State Police in their investigation.
The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and has cooperated with investigators.
The sheriff’s office said based on initial information, deputies learned the woman was crossing the road in front of May Trucking when she was hit.
The victim, identified as Cassidy Kendall of Oak Harbor, Washington, was transported to OHSU. As of Friday afternoon, MCSO said her condition was critical.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
