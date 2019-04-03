LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead at an RV resort in South Beach last week.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Whaler's Rest RV & Camping Resort on March 28 for a welfare check. Staff at the resort reported that two occupants had not been seen for several days.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found Charles W. Young, 87, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They also found Carla C. Gustafson, 64, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office said investigators believe Gustafson killed Young, before taking her own life.
Young and Gustafson are family members, according to the sheriff's office.
A motivate for the shooting remains unclear at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
