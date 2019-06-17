WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the report of an attempted abduction that happened Sunday night.
Just after 8 p.m., a family reported their 4-year-old son had been missing for about five minutes.
As they looked for him, the family told deputies they saw a white man leading the boy away by the hand in the 15000 block of Southwest Blanton Street.
The sheriff's office said the family told deputies they didn't know who the man was.
When the boy's father yelled, the man let go, and the boy was able to get away and return to his family.
The sheriff's office said the father chased after the man, but was not able to catch up.
There is no further description of the suspect.
According to the sheriff's office, the family also later reported that a black man - who they don't know - had also been near the boy earlier in the night. The sheriff's office said it's unclear if and how that man is connected.
Anyone with information should reach out to the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.
