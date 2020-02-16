Deputies investigating Beaverton Plaid Pantry robbery

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a robbery that happened at a Beaverton Plaid Pantry on Sunday morning.
The robbery happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Plaid Pantry on Southwest Butner Road, deputies say. The suspect had demanded cash and had threatened to throw chemical cleaner at the employee.
The suspect was able to get away with $50, deputies say. Deputies used a K-9 to search for the suspect but were unable to locate him.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
