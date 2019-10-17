CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Highway 212 Thursday morning.
At around 7:38 a.m., deputies from the Happy Valley Police Department and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office were called out to the crash at the intersection of Southeast 102nd Avenue and Highway 212.
Emergency crews arrived to the scene and determined a man was dead. The man has not been identified.
The sheriff's office said the investigation revealed the man had been acting strange on the sidewalk when he entered the roadway and was struck by the rear tires of a commercial motor vehicle. The CMV was making a right turn from westbound Highway 212 and had a green light.
The driver of the CMV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
Southeast 102nd Avenue was closed immediately after the crash and reopened just before 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
