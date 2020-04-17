Deputies investigating deadly shooting at strip club in Milwaukie area; suspect in custody

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a strip club in the Milwaukie area.
Clackamas County deputies responded to the Gold Club on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard near Roethe Road at 2:45 p.m. Friday.
The suspect was quickly located and taken into custody.
The business was not open to the public at the time of the shooting. Investigators said workers were at the club to conduct remodeling or construction on the building.
Investigators believe one worker shot and killed another worker.
Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and no further details were released, including the names of the suspect and the victim.
A chaplain and volunteers from the Trauma Intervention Program were asked to deploy to the scene to assist those who witnessed the shooting.
(1) comment
This is why it is so important to practice social distancing.
