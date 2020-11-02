PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office are investigating a death in rural Multnomah County on Monday.
Deputies responded to a report of a person down on the side of the road in the 31400 block of Northeast Mershon Road just after 2:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman on the side of the road.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The sheriff's office closed Northeast Mershon from 32040 Northeast to Northeast Wand Road indefinitely while they investigate.
