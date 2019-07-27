LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Deputies have launched an investigation after a drive-by shooting happened on Friday evening.
At around 6:40 p.m., a Cowlitz County deputy who had been investigating a suspicious vehicle learned that a shooting had just occurred.
The sheriff’s office said that the deputy found out that the incident began with a dispute in the 4700 block of Ohio Street and the shooting occurred on 48th Ave just before the intersection with Pacific Way.
Multiple shots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office, and there were no injuries reported.
Prior to the shooting, the two involved vehicles described as a white passenger car and a white SUV with spare tire on the back, had been driving through the area at high rates of speed.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting or video footage to contact Sergeant Fred Taylor or Deputy Ryan Plank at 360-577-3092 and reference case number A19-1872.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.