CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A utility pole and power lines are leaning across a roadway in Clackamas County after a crash by an impaired driver, according to deputies.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 4:44 a.m. that deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Southwest Stafford Road and closed the road between Southwest Schatz Road and Southwest Mountain Road to investigate.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.
Portland General Electric sent a crew to assess the affected utility pole and power lines.
Deputies said at 5:38 a.m. that PGE believed the crash site could be closed “for several hours” and drivers are instructed to use an alternate route.
The sheriff’s office said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was arrested for DUII. He was not injured in the crash.
