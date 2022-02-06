Deputies investigating homicide after 1 found dead in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide on Sunday morning in Cornelius.

The sheriff’s office said just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the area of South Eighth Avenue and South Dogwood Street. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot and killed. It has not identified the man.

Deputies have not said if there are any suspects or a suspect description.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.