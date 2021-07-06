Hazel Dell homicide investigation

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Hazel Dell on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of possible gunfire at a home in the 600 block of  Northwest 82nd Street just before 2:30 p.m. During the search they found a deceased person.

The major crimes team was contacted and is conducting an investigation. Detectives said there is no imminent threat to the public. 

No other information was given.

