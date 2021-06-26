TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Tillamook County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a involved in a homicide at the San Lake Recreation area in South Tillamook County Saturday morning.
The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Jose Zavala-Satalich was arrested a few miles from the Sand Lake Recreation Area with the help of Oregon State Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Offices' K9 Unit.
No injuries were reported.
It's unclear if the area has reopened.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
