TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A search is underway for a suspect involved in a homicide in South Tillamook County Saturday morning.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at Sand Lake Recreation Area.
The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Jose Zavala-Satalich, is considered armed and dangerous.
Residents are being asked to stay indoors at this time and to report any suspicious activity or people to 911.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
