WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating a possible assault in Wood Village Monday evening.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was at a bar and was possibly assaulted in the parking lot before he drove to his home at an apartment complex in the 23900 block of Northeast Halsey Street.
Someone who lives at the complex noticed the victim in his car and called police.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. There is no word on his condition.
