SAUVIE ISLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible burglary and shots fired on Sauvie Island Tuesday night.
The sheriff’s office said it was reported that possible gunshots were fired outside a home where the burglary may have taken place.
Right now we’re on Sauvie Island at Cracker Barrel Grocery where Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a possible burglary. A little over an hour ago we were told shots were fired outside the residence. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/g4gWNJud5V— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) November 25, 2020
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia City PD, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police also responded to the scene.
Not much is known about the situation. This a developing story and will be updated when more is learned.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.