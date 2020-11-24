police lights

SAUVIE ISLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible burglary and shots fired on Sauvie Island Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said it was reported that possible gunshots were fired outside a home where the burglary may have taken place.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia City PD, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police also responded to the scene.

Not much is known about the situation. This a developing story and will be updated when more is learned. 

