LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating the report of an attempted abduction that happened near Sweet Home over the weekend.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Saturday at around 8:38 a.m. in the area of North River Drive and Quartzville Road.
A 14-year-old boy reported that a man in a silver, possibly Chevrolet pickup, stopped and asked if he wanted a ride. The boy told the man no, but the man became insistent that he get in the pickup.
The sheriff's office said the boy then activated an alarm feature on his Apple watch, which sounded and the man left.
Deputies checked the area but did not locate the suspect.
The suspect was described as a white man, about 35 years old, and has shaggy, dark brown hair.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Linn County Sheriff's Office tip line at 866-557-9988.
