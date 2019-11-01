Deputies investigating report of man in ski mask attacking jogger in rural Marion Co.

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a report of a man in a ski mask attacking an 18-year-old jogger in rural Marion County.
The teen and his family told deputies he was jogging in the area of Taylor Park Road and Mobley Lane Southeast outside of Lyons at 2:17 p.m. Friday.
The jogger said a man in a black ski mask emerged out of the woods with a knife and attacked him. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect was described as a white man, age unknown, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black coat and jeans of an unknown color.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for the attacker in the heavily wooded area, but a suspect was not found.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office dispatch line at 503-588-5032.
