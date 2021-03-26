DEPOE BAY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating after gunshots were reported in Depoe Bay Friday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
At about 8:15 a.m., the sheriff's office says it received a report of shots fired in the area of Southeast Shell Avenue.
Deputies, along with Oregon State Police troopers, have secured the area and there is no threat to the safety of the public at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
No gunshot victims were located.
The sheriff's office is asking the public to stay away from the area while the investigation is underway.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact dispatch at 541-265-0777 and reference case number 21-S-00596.
