LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a serious crash that happened near Lebanon Friday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Sodaville Road and Cascade Driver at around 7:09 a.m.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said the intersection will be closed for several hours during the crash investigation.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No other information has been released at this time.
