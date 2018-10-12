Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Wilsonville park.
Emergency crews responded to Memorial Park on Southwest Wilsonville Road just before 10 p.m. Friday.
Deputies confirmed one man was shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Witnesses said there was a group of men in the park and there was possibly an argument before shots were fired.
One witness who lives nearby told FOX 12 he went to the scene and applied pressure to the injured man’s gunshot wound until help arrived.
No suspect information was immediately released, but deputies said they do not believe the general public is in danger.
