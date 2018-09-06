ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in Aloha Thursday morning.
Deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting near Southwest 185th and Southwest Blanton at around 6:30 a.m. Responding deputies learned the shooting happened in the 18000 block of Southwest Shaw at an apartment complex.
Deputies located a victim, a 37-year-old Hispanic man, at the scene. The victim has been taken to an area hospital. No word on the extent of the victim's injuries.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is a man possibly in his 20s, with shoulder length curly hair. He was seen wearing glasses, a white shirt and dark pants.
A containment area was set up along Tualatin Valley Highway between Southwest 170th and Southwest 185th and Kinnaman between SW 185th and SW Farmington.
#UPDATE: K9 out searching for suspect near shooting scene. pic.twitter.com/fVHJBQzRbw— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 6, 2018
The International School of Beaverton and Aloha High School were in lock out for a short time but they have been lifted.
Deputies believe the suspect to be potentially armed and dangerous. The public is urged to use caution if they see him.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Washington County Sheriff's Office 503-846-2500.
