Deputies investigating shooting near Salem pharmacy; 1 person injured

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public's help with information about a shooting that happened near a Salem pharmacy on Saturday.
Deputies responded to a report of someone with a gunshot wound near Bayview Way Northeast and State Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot injury. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies determined that the shooting happened about half a mile away, behind a Walgreens store at Lancaster Drive NE and State Street.
Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 540-8007.
